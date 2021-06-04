UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Outraged After ADF Attacks In DR Congo Kill 57

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

UN outraged after ADF attacks in DR Congo kill 57

Geneva, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The ADF militia killed 57 civilians in displacement camps in the eastern DR Congo on May 31, the United Nations said Friday, voicing outrage at the gun and machete assaults.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said the deadly attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces group had forced some 5,800 people to flee multiple displacement sites in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province.

"On May 31, ADF simultaneously attacked displacement sites and villages near the towns of Boga and Tchabi, killing 57 civilians --including seven children, who were shot and attacked with machetes," UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva.

"Several others were left wounded and 25 people were abducted, while over 70 shelters and stores were set on fire. In Boga town alone, 31 women, children and men were killed.

"Bereaved family members told UNHCR partners that many of their relatives were burnt alive in their houses.

"UNHCR is outraged by this latest in a series of atrocities committed by armed groups in eastern DRC." The agency called for security in the region to be scaled up urgently to protect civilians, many of whom have been attacked and forced to flee multiple times.

The ADF is the deadliest of scores of armed militias that roam the mineral-rich eastern DRC.

It is historically a Ugandan Islamist group that has holed up in eastern DRC since 1995.

In March, the United States said the ADF was linked to the Islamic State Jihadist group.

Baloch said that thousands had fled Boga to various nearby locations "with virtually nothing but the clothes they were wearing".

He said that while most had been welcomed in by impoverished host families, some were sleeping out in the open, while others have sought refuge in already overcrowded churches.

Baloch added that one of UNHCR's humanitarian partner organization had its offices looted, leaving thousands short of aid.

The UNHCR said more than five million people had been uprooted by insecurity and violence in the DRC, with 1.7 million displaced in Ituri alone.

The agency said its financial appeal of $204.8 million for DRC in 2021 was only 18 percent funded.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Geneva United States Congo March May Women Family Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Rehman Malik, Gillani discuss current political si ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 lockdown in Laos extended till June 19

12 minutes ago

Footwear exports dip one percent in 10 months

17 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 106,000

17 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Receive European Delegation at NP ..

17 minutes ago

Two Arrested in Hong Kong for Promoting Banned Tia ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.