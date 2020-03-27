UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Reports First Positive Responses To Call For Ceasefires

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

UN reports first positive responses to call for ceasefires

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations said Thursday it has received its first positive responses to its call for warring parties around the world to observe a ceasefire so as to allow for a better response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, rebels groups in Cameroon and the Philippines have heeded the appeal, the UN said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued the call Monday in a bid to protect civilians, the idea being that in war-ravaged countries like Yemen and Syria -- largely spared so far by the virus -- the health care systems are already in ruins and spread of the pathogen would be catastrophic.

In Cameroon, two mainly English-speaking separatist regions of the Central African country have been fighting the government in the also French-speaking country for three years in a war that has left more than 3,000 people dead, many of them civilians.

The UN also said the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, which is fighting to overthrow the Manila government, announced a temporary ceasefire on Tuesday.

"The secretary-general also hopes that this will serve as an example across the world to silence the guns and come together as we face the global threat of COVID-19," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Related Topics

Dead World United Nations Syria Yemen Manila Philippines Cameroon Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet introduces measures to support supplie ..

51 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi D ..

1 hour ago

NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fi ..

1 hour ago

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.