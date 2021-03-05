UN Security Council session on Tigray ends with no agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Thursday ended a meeting on the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region without any agreement, diplomats said.

Veto-wielding Russia and China and non-permanent member India voiced objections to a joint statement on the grounds that it interfered in Ethiopia's internal affairs, the diplomats told AFP.