UN Security Council Session On Tigray Ends With No Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

UN Security Council session on Tigray ends with no agreement

United Nations, United States, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Thursday ended a meeting on the crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region without any agreement, diplomats said.

Veto-wielding Russia and China and non-permanent member India voiced objections to a joint statement on the grounds that it interfered in Ethiopia's internal affairs, the diplomats told AFP.

