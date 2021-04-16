UN Security Council Unanimously Endorses Progress In Libya: Resolution
Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:40 PM
United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing the progress that Libya's warring sides have made towards peace since signing a ceasefire in October, diplomats said.
The opposing sides in Libya had asked for a UN resolution documenting their progress on political and security issues once they came to the ceasefire agreement last fall.