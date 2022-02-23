(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Up to 18 civilians have been killed in two suspected jihadist attacks in the west of Niger near the Sahel nation's border with Mali, local sources told AFP Tuesday.

A lawmaker in Tillaberi region said armed men "who came from Mali.

.. first targeted Tizigorou village where there were three or four dead, before attacking a lorry close by" with some people suggesting as many as 18 people were killed.

A resident of the region said that 18 people had been killed.