Urs Of Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:10 AM

Urs of Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Celebrations of the 294th annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri  (RA) continued for the second day here on Saturday in which scores of people across the country participated to pay tribute.

Followers and various noted personalities layed traditional 'Chadar' on the grave of the great saint.

The followers while staying in the premises offered special 'Dua' for the development and progress of the country. On Friday and Saturday nights, Mehfil-e-Samaa was held at the shrine in which religious, political and social personalities were prsent.

It is worth mentioning here that Renowned Punjabi poet and saint Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah had always declared Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri as his spiritual leader.

During the three day Urs, strict security measures have been made by the city police.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

