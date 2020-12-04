UrduPoint.com
US Adds Just 245,000 Jobs In November, Jobless Rate Dips: Govt Hs/st

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Washington, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The US economy added just 245,000 new jobs in November, the Labor Department reported Friday, far below what analysts were expecting, and a new sign the labor market recovery has stalled as Covid-19 cases surge.

And while the unemployment rate dipped to 6.7 from 6.9 percent, the lowest since the pandemic struck, 10.7 million workers remain unemployed, on top of those who have left the workforce.

The ranks of long-term unemployed -- those jobless for 27 weeks or more -- increased by 385,000 to 3.9 million, and more Americans left the workforce entirely, the report said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

