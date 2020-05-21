UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Blocks Russia's UN Text On Mercenaries In Venezuela

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:20 AM

US blocks Russia's UN text on mercenaries in Venezuela

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The United States refused to adopt a UN text written by Russia Wednesday denouncing the use of mercenaries in a supposed plot to overthrow the Venezuelan government.

The US rejected the document during a Security Council meeting organized at the request of Moscow, which backs Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The leftist Venezuelan leader announced earlier this month that the country's military had thwarted a beachfront invasion that was allegedly planned at the White House and carried out by mercenaries.

Among arrests made by Venezuela were two former US soldiers who have been charged with "terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association." Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitri Polyanskiy called on Security Council members "to unequivocally condemn the attempt of invasion in Venezuelan sovereign territory.

" The short text proposed that the Council reiterated its rejection of "the use or threat of use of force" under resolutions linked to the "condemnation of terrorism" and use of mercenaries.

However US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft rejected the document, which she said made "fantastical accusations" against the United States, pointing out that Russia and Cuba "routinely send military officers and mercenaries" into Venezuela.

The United States and some 50 other nations recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

At the meeting Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN undersecretary-general for political affairs, urged a negotiated agreement but said "the path of negotiation seems stalled.""Venezuela is mired in a deepening protracted crisis that only Venezuelans can resolve," she said.

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation Moscow Russia White House United States Cuba Venezuela Criminals Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

7 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

8 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

9 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.