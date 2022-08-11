U.S. crude oil production up last week

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :U.S. crude oil production averaged 12.2 million barrels per day (b/d) during the week ending Aug. 5, up by 100,000 b/d from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

According to the energy statistics body, the figure rose by 900,000 b/d from this period last year.

More than 80 percent of that U.S. crude oil production growth comes from the country's Lower 48 states, which does not include production from Alaska and the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico, said the report.