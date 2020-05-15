UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Figure Skating Olympic Medalist, Coach Ludington Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

US figure skating Olympic medalist, coach Ludington dies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Ron Ludington, a pairs figure skater who captured a bronze medal at the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics, has died at age 85, the US Olympic Committee said Friday.

Ludington and his then-wife Nancy Ludington combined for four national pairs titles from 1957-1960 and also took the final podium spot at the 1959 World Championships and 1960 Olympics.

After retiring from competition following the 1960 season, Ludington became a noted pairs coach in Connecticut, guiding siblings Kitty and Peter Carruthers to a silver medal at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics.

He went on to coach in Wilmington, Delaware, becoming director of the University of Delaware Ice Skating Science Development Center for 23 years before retiring in 2010 while continuing to coach at the center.

Nathan Bartholomay, who competed in pairs at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, worked with Ludington and paid tribute to him in a social media posting.

"He had such a wealth of knowledge to offer to anyone who was there in front of him," Bartholomay wrote. "I consider myself very lucky to have worked with him for many years."js/bb

Related Topics

World Social Media Died Sarajevo Nancy Sochi Wilmington Silver Olympics Bronze From Coach

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits district police lines DG Kha ..

13 minutes ago

Int'l Sports Stars come in support for Aisam

13 minutes ago

US Approves Preliminary Design for Future Long-Ran ..

13 minutes ago

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

3 hours ago

Trust for Putin Among Russians Rises to 67.1% - Po ..

13 minutes ago

Norwegians told to 'staycation' this summer

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.