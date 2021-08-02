UrduPoint.com

U.S. Gymnast Carey Wins Gold In Women's Floor Exercise At Tokyo Olympics

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:40 PM

U.S. gymnast Carey wins gold in women's floor exercise at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:U.S. gymnast Jade Carey claimed gold in the women's floor exercise at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Monday.

The 21-year-old scored 14.366 points to finish the top, ahead of Italy's Vanessa Ferrari in 14.200 points.

Carey secured gold with a high of 6.

300 difficulty for her routine, upsetting Ferrari by a gap of 0.166 points.

Japan's Mai Murakami and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova shared the bronze in 14.166 points.

U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles didn't compete in the floor exercise final following her withdrawal from the all-around competition.

