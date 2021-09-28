US hopes for 'strong partnership' with next German government

Washington, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The United States said Monday it hoped to maintain strong relations with Germany as parties there seek to form a new government following a tight general election.

The United States will "await the outcome of negotiations to form the next German government.

We also look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Germany on many key issues of mutual concern," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters.

President Joe Biden's administration has developed close relations with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany's veteran leader who had open friction with former president Donald Trump.

The Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday's election but faced a rival claim to power from Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union camp.