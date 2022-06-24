UrduPoint.com

US Justice Officials Describe Trump's 'brazen' Manipulation

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US justice officials describe Trump's 'brazen' manipulation

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Lawmakers investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol on Thursday laid out Donald Trump's "brazen" efforts to recruit the Justice Department into his scheme to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

At the fifth hearing in its year-long probe of the insurrection, the House of Representatives panel detailed Trump's pressure on officials as part of his campaign to assert falsely that his presidency had been stolen from him by widespread voter fraud.

"Donald Trump didn't just want the Justice Department to investigate. He wanted the Justice Department to help legitimize his lies, to baselessly call the election corrupt," committee chairman Bennie Thompson said.

Lawmakers revisited tensions among government attorneys the weekend before the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when Trump tried to install his own man at the top of the department.

"It was a brazen attempt to use the Justice Department to advance the President's personal political agenda," Thompson said.

The committee heard from Jeffrey Rosen, who became acting attorney general after Bill Barr resigned, and soon found himself at the center of Trump's efforts to undermine confidence in the election.

Underscoring the intensity of Trump's pressure on the department, Rosen said that in late December 2020 and early January 2021, the president contacted him almost daily.

"At one point, he had raised the question of having a special counsel for election fraud. At a number of points, he raised requests that I meet with his campaign counsel, Mr. (Rudy) Giuliani," Rosen said.

"At one point, he raised whether the Justice Department would file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court. At a couple of junctures, there were questions about making public statements or about holding a press conference."The DOJ pursued a deluge of Trump's election fraud claims, but Rosen said officials were presented with no evidence.

At that point Trump began elevating a little-known mid-level department official named Jeffrey Clark, who embraced the outgoing president's debunked theories.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Supreme Court Trump Thompson Man January December 2020 From Government Top

Recent Stories

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

1 hour ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

1 hour ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

2 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

2 hours ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

2 hours ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.