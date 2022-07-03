UrduPoint.com

US Multinationals Grapple With Soaring Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

US multinationals grapple with soaring dollar

New York, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The rapid rise of the US Dollar since the start of the year is a double-edged sword for American multinational companies, pushing some of them to decide whether to hedge or reposition their activities abroad to avoid fallout.

For an importer, the surge in the greenback against the euro, Yen or British pound is a plus, because it makes the products they buy cheaper.

But for a US export company, products sold in Dollars have become more expensive, which increases the risk of losing clients and seeing sales decline.

And they also lose money when converting foreign revenue back into to dollars.

Many firms already revised their earnings forecasts for the year to account for the changing exchange rate, including computing giant microsoft, which warned its quarterly sales will fall by $460 million and its net profit by $250 million due to the Currency hit.

Adobe, Salesforce, Biogen and Pfizer have all warned that the dollar's rapid rise will have a greater impact on their accounts than expected.

- $40 billion hit - Companies that generate most of their revenue outside of the United States are the most exposed, starting with tech giants, medical equipment makers and service companies, according to Kyriba, a corporate cash management platform.

Kyriba estimates the currency effects could mean a $40 billion hit to earnings of S&P 500 firms in the first half of the year.

The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively hike interest rates to combat rampant inflation, combined with an influx of funds into the country from investors looking for a safe haven in uncertain times, have combined to boost the US dollar.

The greenback has risen 13 percent compared to the euro over the last 12 months, approaching parity, and gained 22 percent against the yen.

"Short term, that's a good thing for the United States because it means all the imports are cheaper and it puts downward pressure on inflation," said Desmond Lachman of the American Enterprise Institute think tank.

But further out, the effect on the US economy is more nuanced, because if exports fall, "the United States trade deficit widens and then we get more external debt." But multinationals "don't have control over these big items," he explained.

They can, however, mitigate the effect of fluctuations in foreign currencies in which they price and invoice goods by adopting hedging strategies -- using financial instruments that provide a kind of insurance against losses caused by the changing exchange rate.

Most corporations already have hedging programs in place, and they change their plans on a quarterly or even monthly basis, sometimes trying to predict currency movements, Kyriba's Bob Stark said.

But it's not an exact science, he noted, especially in a time of great uncertainty about the direction of inflation, interest rates and the possibility of a recession.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Dollar Company Buy Price Enterprise United States Tank Euro Money All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

4 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

13 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

13 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

13 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.