UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Police Officer Arrested Two Six-year-olds In School

Faizan Hashmi 16 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

US police officer arrested two six-year-olds in school

Washington, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A police officer who arrested two six-year-old children in a Florida school has been suspended and the incident will be investigated, police said Monday.

The grandmother of one of the children, Kaia Rolle, said she was arrested after she threw a temper tantrum and kicked somebody.

The incident has revived the debate over the role of police officers in public schools, 46 percent of which have an officer present for at least one day a week.

Reservist police officer Dennis Turner arrested the two children in separate incidents last Thursday, the Orlando police department told AFP in a statement.

Related Topics

Police Orlando Florida

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

8 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

8 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

8 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

8 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

8 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.