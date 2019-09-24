US police officer arrested two six-year-olds in school

Washington, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A police officer who arrested two six-year-old children in a Florida school has been suspended and the incident will be investigated, police said Monday.

The grandmother of one of the children, Kaia Rolle, said she was arrested after she threw a temper tantrum and kicked somebody.

The incident has revived the debate over the role of police officers in public schools, 46 percent of which have an officer present for at least one day a week.

Reservist police officer Dennis Turner arrested the two children in separate incidents last Thursday, the Orlando police department told AFP in a statement.