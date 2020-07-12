US posts new daily virus case record of 66,528: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, on Saturday posted 66,528 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country has now recorded a total of 3,242,073 infections, the Baltimore-based university said in its latest data as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

The death toll stood at 134,729 with 760 additional deaths counted.