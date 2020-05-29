US records 1,297 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 1,297 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 101,573 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged 1,720,613 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).