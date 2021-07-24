TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:The United States topped their heat in the women's eight in the Tokyo Olympic rowing regatta here on Saturday, seeking their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event.

The United States finished their heat in 6 minutes and 8.69 seconds, earning a direct spot in final A. Rio Olympic bronze medalists Romania were edged into the second place in 6:09.95. Australia finished the third in the heat.

The United States is expected to become the first team to win the women's eight at four successive Olympic Games. Romania won this event at three Games in a row from 1996 to 2004.

Commenting on their rivals, US rower Katelin Guregian said: "The Romanians are always really, really fast.

I remember in Rio they were qualified at the last chance also and then they got a medal, so we don't underestimate anyone, especially not the Romanians." In the other heat, New Zealand held off Canada to take the first place in 6:07.65. Canada and China, in the second and third place, will both face a repechage.

Caleb Shepherd, cox of New Zealand's women's eight, said: "We came prepared for a really tough battle. I think that heat race was so - it's the Olympic Games, everyone came to race and go as fast as they can. We just had to stay calm and really move when we needed to towards the end.""Happy to get the win and move on, but we'll learn a lot from that race. It was good," she added.