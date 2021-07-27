UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Deptt's Report On Pakistan Judiciary 'factually Incorrect': FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

US State Deptt's report on Pakistan judiciary 'factually incorrect': FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday terming the report of US State Department as "factually incorrect and misleading" said the country's courts were independent and functioning in accordance with the Constitution.

Responding to media queries regarding the Investment Climate Statements for 2021 released by the US Department of State, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We take strong exception to the gratuitous and unwarranted comments made in the report on Pakistan's judicial system".

"The judiciary in Pakistan is independent and the Courts are functioning in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the country. The allegations to the contrary are firmly denied as factually incorrect and misleading," Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

"As a vibrant democracy, the government of Pakistan firmly believes in the separation of powers between the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of the state," he said.

The FO Spokesperson said there was no question of any coercion or pressure on Pakistan's judiciary.

"The baseless assertions made in the report are contradicted by innumerable decisions by Pakistani courts at all levels that meet the highest standards of judicial independence," he said.

He mentioned that while the statement acknowledged the progress made and reforms undertaken by Pakistan in improving its business and investment climate despite extremely difficult circumstances due to the pandemic, it "speculated on alleged shortcomings in Pakistan's regulatory framework and based its conclusions on unverifiable sources".

He said mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of economy, trade and investment with the international community including the US was one of the key priorities of the government of Pakistan.

'We will continue to take steps to optimally realize Pakistan's geo-economic potential', he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Business Democracy Progress Independence Media All Government

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

7 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

32 seconds ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

34 seconds ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

35 seconds ago

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat ..

37 seconds ago

Myanmar Election Commission Cancels 2020 General E ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.