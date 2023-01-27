UrduPoint.com

US Stock Market Closes Higher

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 09:20 AM

New York, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :US stock market indexes recorded an increase at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 205.57 points, or 0.61%, to close at 33949.41 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 199.05 points, or 1.76%, to close at 11512.41 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 44.21 points, or 1.10%, to close at 4060.43 points.

