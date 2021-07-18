UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Surgeon General Defends New Mask Rules, Says He Fears For The Fall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

US surgeon general defends new mask rules, says he fears for the fall

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The US surgeon general on Sunday defended a renewed mask mandate in Los Angeles, saying other areas may have to follow and adding that he is "deeply concerned" about the Covid-19 outlook in the fall.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, who as surgeon general is a top government spokesman on public health matters, appeared on several news programs just hours after a new indoor mask mandate took effect in Los Angeles.

No other US city has returned to an indoor mask mandate, but Murthy said he expected others to follow amid a surge in the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus.

"In areas where there are low numbers of vaccinated people, or where cases are rising, it's very reasonable for counties to take more mitigation measures like the mask rules you see coming out in LA, and I anticipate that will happen in other parts of the country," Murthy told ABC's "This Week." After months of declining spread, the number of Covid-19 cases in the US soared by a stunning 135 percent over the past two weeks, with increases seen in nearly every state.

Los Angeles has also seen a sharp surge.

"In the last few days, we're up to almost 1,900 cases, and over 460 individuals that are now in our (intensive-care) units," Hilda Solis, a member of the Los Angeles County board of Supervisors, told ABC.

"This is very disturbing, and of course, as responsible elected officials, we have to do something.

" Persistent vaccine skepticism -- driven by misinformation -- has fueled the rise in many areas, even as health officials work to reassure the public of the vaccines' safety and efficacy.

Ninety-seven percent of those hospitalized in June were unvaccinated, according to Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just 48 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated; the figure is 68 percent among those 18 and older.

The combination of the surging Delta variant and the lag in vaccinations has left Murthy feeling "deeply concerned" about prospects for the fall, as more people return to work and unvaccinated children return to school.

"What I worry about," he said, "is that we still have millions of people in our country who are not vaccinated. We have to still protect our children under 12 who don't have a vaccine." Following US President Joe Biden and other administration officials, Murthy sharply criticized social media platforms for allowing Covid-19 misinformation to proliferate.

"The platforms have to recognize they played a major role in the increase in speed and scale with which misinformation is spreading," he said in a separate appearance on CNN.

"We're not seeing nearly enough progress here."

Related Topics

Social Media Los Angeles Angeles Progress May June Sunday Government Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

3 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

4 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.