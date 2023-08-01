Open Menu

US Teen Cyclist White Killed While Training For Worlds

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Magnus White, a 17-year-old American cyclist set to compete in August's World Championships in Scotland, has died after being struck by a vehicle while training, USA Cycling announced.

The teen, a member of the US national team, was on his bike when it was struck from behind on Saturday near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident," USA Cycling said in a Sunday statement.

"Magnus White was struck by a car on a bike ride in his home of Boulder, Colorado.

White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross Country World Championships on August 10, 2023."White won at the 2021 US junior cyclocross nationals and competed with the US team for a full European cyclocross season, competing at the 2022 and 2023 cyclocross world championships.

"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said.

Related Topics

USA Accident World Cycling Vehicle Car Died Glasgow Boulder August Sunday From Share

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

47 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

47 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

49 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

49 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

49 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

48 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

48 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

48 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

48 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

1 hour ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous