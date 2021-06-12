UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tells J&J Millions Of Vaccine Doses From Troubled Plant Can't Be Used

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

US tells J&J millions of vaccine doses from troubled plant can't be used

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The US food and Drug Administration said Friday it had told Johnson & Johnson that millions of doses of Covid vaccine produced at a troubled plant can't be used because of possible contamination issues.

In a statement, the FDA said "several" batches of vaccine manufactured at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in the city of Baltimore are not suitable for use. Each batch is known to correspond to several million doses.

Neither the agency nor J&J revealed the precise number doses, but the New York Times placed the number at 60 million, quoting people familiar with the matter.

"These actions followed an extensive review of records, including the production history of the facility and the testing performed to evaluate the quality of the product," said FDA scientist Peter Marks.

The Emergent plant was ordered to pause production in April several weeks after it was determined that batches of substance used to produce the J&J vaccine were cross-contaminated with ingredients from the AstraZeneca vaccine, ruining a reported 15 million J&J doses.

The FDA is still deciding whether to allow the factory to reopen. Sixty million AstraZeneca doses produced there and earmarked to be donated abroad are currently being inspected for quality before they can be shipped.

All of the J&J vaccines distributed and used in the United States so far were made in the Netherlands, not in Baltimore.

On the other hand, the FDA said it was greenlighting two batches of J&J vaccine made at the plant -- that is to say, 10 million doses of the one-shot regimen, a source familiar with the matter said.

Additional J&J batches remain under review.

"Johnson & Johnson has committed to producing safe, high-quality vaccines in order to bring health and hope to people everywhere," said J&J executive vice president Kathy Wengel.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON ASTRAZENECA

Related Topics

Baltimore New York United States Netherlands April From Million

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates UAE on elected membe ..

8 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Se ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s elected membership of UN Security Counc ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

8 hours ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

9 hours ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.