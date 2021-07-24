UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Hit Debt Limit On August 1, Yellen Warns

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

US to hit debt limit on August 1, Yellen warns

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The US government will hit the Federal borrowing limit on August 1, forcing officials to take "extraordinary measures" until lawmakers increase the level, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday.

Congress suspended the debt limit in 2019 but that exemption expires in about two weeks, and Yellen warned of dire consequences if Congress fails to act.

"If Congress has not acted to suspend or increase the debt limit by Monday, August 2, 2021, Treasury will need to start taking certain additional extraordinary measures in order to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations," Yellen said in a letter to Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Congress.

The US national debt has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic after Washington approved three massive spending bills aimed at lessening the damage from its economic impacts.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said the national debt as of the end of June was $28.5 trillion, and this year's budget deficit will be $3 trillion, second only to the record deficit in 2020.

Yellen stressed that raising the debt limit does not increase spending but simply allows Treasury to finance actions already approved by the legislature.

"The current level of debt reflects the cumulative effect of all prior spending and tax decisions, which have been made by administrations and Congresses of both parties over time," she said.

"Failure to meet those obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy and the livelihoods of all Americans." She said Treasury would stop selling State and Local Government Series securities July 30 and will not resume those sales until the limit is raised.

However, CBO says that Treasury should be able to keep paying the government's bills until October or November, after which point it would have to either delay making payments or default, which could cause economic chaos.

Raising the debt ceiling has been a contentious issue in Congress for the past several years, and a 2011 standoff caused US soverign to lose the coveted AAA rating.

As Congress debates Democratic President Joe Biden's budget and spending proposals to revamp the nation's infrastructure, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has threatened to oppose a debt limit increase.

"I can't imagine there will be a single Republican voting to raise the debt ceiling after what we've been experiencing," he said this week in an interview with Punchbowl news.

Related Topics

Senate Washington Budget Threatened United States June July August October November Congress 2019 2020 All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

4 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

5 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

8 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.