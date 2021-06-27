Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan along with sons enthrall audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A leading classical vocalist Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan' enthralled the audience here at 'Mehfil' along with his son Faizan Ali Khan and Nadir Ali.

The event was organized by Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts at its weekly music jamming session.

Renowned artist Jamal Shah, classical vocalists Babar Niazi, Qurbani Niazi and head of Hunerkada College Amna Shah were also attended the Mehfil.

Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan has been carrying forward the legacy of his family famous Sham Chaurasi Gharana.

This Gharana was well known for the singing of vocal duets, most notably represented in modern times by the brothers Nazakat and Salamat Ali Khan. Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan said that he was trying to carry forward the legacy of his father.

He said It was his family duty to continue working on the rich classical music heritage. He said his sons also started singing to keep alive the great legacy of Gharana (Family.

Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan and his sons have presented solo classical Raags, Tumhri and got big applause from the audience.

Shafqat began performing at the age of seven. His first performance was at the Lahore Music Festival in 1979.

Shafqat has performed several important concerts in European countries included United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Holland, Spain and Switzerland festival.

Head of Hunerkada said that a limited audience were invited to the Mehfil due tosafety protocols required for COVID-19.