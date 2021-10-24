Uzbek presidential election valid with over 33 pct turnout

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:Uzbekistan's presidential election has so far seen voter turnout of 33.6 percent by 11:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), the country's Central Election Commission said Sunday.

"Uzbekistan's presidential election is valid according to our election laws," as the turnout exceeded 33 percent, commission Deputy Chairman Bahrom Kuchkarov announced.

According to the commission, more than 19 million voters have registered for the election, and about 970 international observers and over 1,000 media representatives will observe the voting.

Polling stations across Uzbekistan opened at 8:00 a.m. local time, and will close at 8:00 p.m., while preliminary results are due on Monday.

Incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, nominated by the ruling Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party, is running for a second term in office.

During election campaigning, Mirziyoyev promised to continue reforms to launch more industrial projects, provide jobs and raise living standards in the populous Central Asian nation.