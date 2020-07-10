UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Bronckhorst 'can't Imagine' Barcelona Without Messi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Barcelona defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst told AFP that he hopes Lionel Messi will finish his career at the Camp Nou, as speculation swirls about the superstar's future.

Messi is reportedly frustrated with Barcelona's failure to build a top-notch squad, and tired of purported leaks from the Spanish club which paint him in a bad light.

Radio station Cadena Ser reported last week that the Argentine had broken off negotiations on extending his contract, which runs until 2021, and was thinking of leaving.

Dutchman van Bronckhorst, 45, who is now coaching Guangzhou R&F in China, told AFP: "I would love to see him be part of Barcelona for his whole career.

"He's one of the (few) players to stay his whole career at the same club.

"I admire him as a person and a player and hopefully he will stay there. That's what I'd love to see." Van Bronckhorst left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2003 and won the Champions League in 2006, when a young Messi was already building a fearsome reputation.

"I've known him since he was 16 and now he's 33," said Van Bronckhorst.

"He's developed into a great human being, he's a family man and he's more than capable of making his own decisions about where his future lies and whether he leaves.

"He will decide himself, but I can't imagine a Barcelona without him." Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu this week responded to the storm of speculation by saying that the club had "an obligation" to keep Messi, calling him "the best player in history".

Messi, who said in February he did not believe Barcelona could win the Champions League on current form, has had regular disagreements with the club's board.

He reacted publicly when sporting director Eric Abidal appeared to blame the players for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde in January.

He also led the fightback from the Barcelona players over a dispute with the board in March regarding pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Storm China Young Guangzhou Man Barcelona Same Van January February March Family From Best Arsenal Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

7 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

8 hours ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

8 hours ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.