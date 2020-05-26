UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Attorney General Seeks To Declare Guaido Party 'terrorist Organization'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

Venezuela attorney general seeks to declare Guaido party 'terrorist organization'

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Venezuela's attorney general on Monday asked the Supreme Court to declare opposition leader Juan Guaido's party a "terrorist organization," blaming it for a failed sea invasion.

Tarek William Saab accused the Voluntad Popular ("Popular Will") party and its leader Guaido -- who is supported by the US and around 50 other countries as the interim president of Venezuela -- of promoting destabilizing actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a state tv broadcast, Saab said his office had asked the court "to determine if the Voluntad Popular political organization is a terrorist organization." He referred to a "naval incursion" on May 3 in which Venezuela detained 52 alleged mercenaries, including two retired members of the US military, Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry.

The pair have been charged with terrorism.

Venezuela's leftist president Nicolas Maduro has already accused Guaido of orchestrating the maritime invasion, with the support of the United States.

US President Donald Trump has denied that his country was involved.

Voluntad Popular "categorically rejected the accusations" in a statement.

Guaido responded by accusing Maduro's government on Twitter of protecting "irregular groups," such as the Colombian ELN guerrillas, as well as Jesus Santrich, the former head of the disbanded FARC rebels.

Related Topics

Terrorist Supreme Court Twitter Trump United States Venezuela May TV Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

10 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

10 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.