Venezuela Jails Two Americans Over Failed 'invasion'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Caracas, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Two former US soldiers have been sentenced to 20 years in prison in Venezuela on charges including terrorism, after a failed bid to invade the Caribbean country last May, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said.

Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, "admitted" to "conspiracy, association (to commit crimes), illicit trafficking of war weapons and terrorism" over the attempted invasion, allegedly aimed at toppling President Nicolas Maduro, Saab said on Twitter around midnight Friday.

They were sentenced during a court hearing, he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

