Verreynne Shines For South Africa Against Netherlands

Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:10 PM

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Kyle Verreynne hit 95 but most of his teammates struggled as South Africa scored 277 for eight in the first one-day international against the Netherlands at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Verreynne and new one-day cap Zubayr Hamza (56) put on 119 for the third wicket after South Africa were sent in to bat on a slow pitch.

But the remaining specialist batsmen were tied down by steady Dutch bowling and it took an eighth wicket stand of 68 off 40 balls between all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (48) and captain Keshav Maharaj (18 not out) to boost the South African total.

Phehlukwayo hit six sixes off 22 balls before being bowled by Brandon Glover off the last ball of the innings.

Verreynne and Hamza came together with the total on 24 for two after left-arm opening bowler Fred Klaassen dismissed both opening batsmen.

Verreynne made his third half-century and highest score in his ninth one-day international.

The three-match series is part of the International cricket Council's World Cup Super League.

