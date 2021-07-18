UrduPoint.com
Verstappen Taken To Hospital After Hamilton Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Verstappen taken to hospital after Hamilton collision

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :World championship leader Max Verstappen was taken to hospital after a first-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

"Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max Verstappen has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary tests," tweeted his Red Bull team.

Pole sitter Verstappen careened off the track and into the barriers as he was knocked out of the race after colliding with the Mercedes of Hamilton.

"Thank God he's walked away unscathed," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

