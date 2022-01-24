UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Confirms More Omicron Variant Infections In Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Vietnam's southern Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) has logged three more COVID-19 cases contracted with the new variant Omicron, Vietnam News Agency reported Monday.

The three patients included a woman who recently entered Vietnam from the United States and her two infected contacts, the news agency cited Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, deputy head of the HCMC health department, as saying.

Earlier on January 19, three people in the city who had a meal with the U.S. entrant were confirmed to have been infected with Omicron, making them the first community cases of the strain in Vietnam.

Based on collected data and evidences, the U.S. entrant is identified as the transmission source who carried the Omicron variant and spread to other cases in the community, according to the health department.

By Sunday, Vietnam had confirmed a total of 136 Omicron variant infections nationwide.

