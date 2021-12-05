Vietnam reports 13,998 new COVID-19 cases, 1,294,778 in total

HANOI, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 13,998 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 13,993 locally transmitted and five imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 1,636 in Ho Chi Minh City, 998 in Can Tho province, and 787 in Tay Ninh province.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,294,778, with 26,061 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 1,007,566 COVID-19 patients have recovered, up 1,107 from Friday.

Around 127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including some 54 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.