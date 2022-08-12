Vietnam reports 2,192 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 2,192 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 175 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,362,540. The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,096.

As of Friday, there were 116 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,009,451 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 250.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 215.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.