Vietnam reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2,311 in total

HANOI, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, all locally transmitted, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,311, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 40 detected in the northern Hai Duong province, the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment, and one each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the northern Quang Ninh province.

As many as 1,573 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 128,100 people are being quarantined and monitored.

At a meeting held on Monday, Vietnam's Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong said that the country will receive around five million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of February, mainly via COVAX.

People who work on the frontline of the coronavirus fight would be prioritized to get the vaccine, according to Cuong.

Following complex development of the epidemic, many localities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the northern Hai Phong city have asked students to stay at home and attend online classes as a COVID-19 precaution.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 719 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces, according to the ministry.