Vietnam reports 49 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Thursday, all locally transmitted, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,140 with 35 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, 42 were recorded in the northern Hai Duong province, Vietnam's largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment, five in the northern Quang Ninh province, and one each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the central highlands Gia Lai province. They are all contacts of previously confirmed COVID-19 patients, said the ministry.

As many as 1,531 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 115,500 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 553 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces, according to the ministry.