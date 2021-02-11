UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports 49 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam reports 49 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Thursday, all locally transmitted, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,140 with 35 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, 42 were recorded in the northern Hai Duong province, Vietnam's largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment, five in the northern Quang Ninh province, and one each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the central highlands Gia Lai province. They are all contacts of previously confirmed COVID-19 patients, said the ministry.

As many as 1,531 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 115,500 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 553 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Lai Hai Duong Hanoi Vietnam All

Recent Stories

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

12 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

12 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

13 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

13 minutes ago

'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives five- ..

13 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Export ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.