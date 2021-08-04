Vietnam reports 7,623 new COVID-19 cases, 177,813 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 7,623 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 7,618 locally transmitted and five imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total tally to 177,813, with 2,327 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 3,300 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 2,143 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 427 in the southern Long An province.

As many as 54,332 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 3,501 from Tuesday, while nearly 7.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam has registered a total of 175,484 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 173,914 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, the ministry said.