Vietnam sees 15 pct fewer new enterprises in first 11 months of this year

HANOI, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Some 105,600 enterprises were formed in Vietnam in the first 11 months of this year, posting a decline of 15 percent year on year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Registered capital of the new enterprises totaled more than 1,454 trillion Vietnamese dong (64 billion U.S. Dollars), down 22.6 percent on year, said the office.

New firms establishment in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector fell 25.2 percent, while that of industry and construction down 24 percent and services sector down 10.

7 percent.

Between January and November, some 14,900 enterprises were dissolved due to different difficulties, down 3.7 percent.

In November alone, over 11,900 firms were formed nationwide, surging 44.6 percent against October thanks to easing COVID-19 restrictions and government's efforts to resume economic activities, according to the office.

Last year, Vietnam saw some 134,900 enterprises established with total registered capital of over 2,235.6 trillion Vietnamese dong (97.2 billion U.S. dollars), down 2.3 percent in quantity and up 29.2 percent in capital against 2019.