UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Sees 15 Pct Fewer New Enterprises In First 11 Months Of This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Vietnam sees 15 pct fewer new enterprises in first 11 months of this year

HANOI, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Some 105,600 enterprises were formed in Vietnam in the first 11 months of this year, posting a decline of 15 percent year on year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Registered capital of the new enterprises totaled more than 1,454 trillion Vietnamese dong (64 billion U.S. Dollars), down 22.6 percent on year, said the office.

New firms establishment in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector fell 25.2 percent, while that of industry and construction down 24 percent and services sector down 10.

7 percent.

Between January and November, some 14,900 enterprises were dissolved due to different difficulties, down 3.7 percent.

In November alone, over 11,900 firms were formed nationwide, surging 44.6 percent against October thanks to easing COVID-19 restrictions and government's efforts to resume economic activities, according to the office.

Last year, Vietnam saw some 134,900 enterprises established with total registered capital of over 2,235.6 trillion Vietnamese dong (97.2 billion U.S. dollars), down 2.3 percent in quantity and up 29.2 percent in capital against 2019.

Related Topics

Agriculture Vietnam January October November 2019 Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next yea ..

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next year in February

13 minutes ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

16 minutes ago
 'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at se ..

'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at sea

16 minutes ago
 NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike ..

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic

33 minutes ago
 German constitutional court rules partial lockdown ..

German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

27 minutes ago
 Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursd ..

Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursday - Iraqi Airways

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.