Vietnam's Daily COVID-19 Infections Hit Another New High

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported another record high of 7,307 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, surging from the previous record of 6,194 cases registered on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 7,295 locally transmitted and 12 imported, bringing the total tally to 81,678 with 370 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 4,913 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), 608 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 602 in the southern Long An province.

Amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities of HCMC announced on Friday that the city would extend the social distancing measures under the government's Directive 16 until Aug. 1, with even stricter measures in certain high-risk areas.

According to Directive 16, residents must stay at home and only go out for basic necessities such as buying food or medicines. It has been applied in HCMC since July 9.

Nationwide, as many as 15,536 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 2,115 from Thursday.

