Virus forces cancellation of two more Premiership Rugby matches

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Harlequins' English Premiership match at Worcester and London Irish's home game with Northampton were cancelled on Wednesday due to coronavirus cases.

The scrapping of the games comes after 33 new cases were found at 10 clubs in the latest round of testing -- the highest number this season.

Quins returned a positive test for Covid-19 after Saturday's defeat by Bristol and now an additional six players have been forced to self-isolate due to virus protocols.

"In accordance with PHE (Public Health England) guidelines, the seven players will now go into a 10-day isolation period," Harlequins said in a statement.

Harlequins, who had been due to play on Friday, have also stood all players down from training for a week "to contain any further transmission".

A Premiership Rugby panel will determine the allocation of points.

Under the current regulations Worcester would be awarded four points and Quins two points on the grounds they are responsible for the cancellation.

A second round-five fixture fell victim to coronavirus after London Irish's match on Sunday was cancelled.

Irish announced they had returned a "number" of positives from Monday's testing, with additional players unavailable because of contact-tracing rules, meaning they are unable to field a team.

The latest cancellations mean four Premiership matches have been called off in the past week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fixtures on December 26 between Newcastle and Leicester and Bath and London Irish also did not go ahead.

Of the 33 people who have tested positive in the latest round of testing, 24 are players and nine are staff.