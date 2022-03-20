UrduPoint.com

Water Levels Receding At Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba Amid Prolonged Dry Spell

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:The prolonged dry spell in the lower catchment of the Kariba Dam, which straddles Zimbabwe and Zambia, has resulted in a decreased inflow of water into the world's largest man-made lake, but inflows are expected to increase during the second quarter of 2022.

In the second update for the year on the hydrological situation at Lake Kariba released Saturday, the chief executive officer of the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the lake level increased from 478.

35 m recorded on Jan. 1, 2022, before receding to 478.52 m recorded on March 18.

ZRA is a bi-national organization mandated to contribute to the economic, industrial, and social development of Zimbabwe and Zambia by obtaining the greatest possible benefits from the natural advantages the two countries decide on. The two countries run power stations on the banks of the dam wall, which were in recent years expanded by Chinese engineers to generate more power.

>