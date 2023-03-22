UrduPoint.com

Water Turmoil In Cameroon's Boom City Casts Shadow Over Precious Resource

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Water turmoil in Cameroon's boom city casts shadow over precious resource

Douala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Dawn breaks in Cameroon's economic hub, the seething metropolis of Douala, and a crowd gathers at the water spigots by the Guinness brewery in the run-down district of Bassa.

They fill up jerrycans and canisters from the only dependable local source of water -- a borehole installed by the brewery itself in the absence of a reliable state supplier.

People load up car trunks, motorcycle taxi luggage racks or else balance containers on their heads.

The hole is one of a huge number of privately-owned wells which dip into the water table in this region of four million people.

But lack of regulation has led to chaos, raising questions as to whether the precious resource can be sustained or remain drinkable.

Overconsumption and pollution of the planet's limited supplies of freshwater lie at the core of a three-day UN Water Conference opening in New York on Wednesday.

- Boreholes everywhere - Cameroon's water problems are clearly big, according to anecdotal evidence, but there are few figures to give statistical depth.

The government says the public water utility Camwater serves a "majority" of households -- but does not offer figures, or even an estimate.

Not far from Bassa, in the PK12 district, two machines are hammering away on a corner of land wedged between buildings, making the ground shake.

Boring into the ground to reach the aquifer requires copious amounts of lubricant, in the form of water pumped in by teams at the surface and a chemical additive called Polyfor.

