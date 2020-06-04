UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weak Demand Pushing Oil, Gas Toward 'terminal Decline': Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Weak demand pushing oil, gas toward 'terminal decline': report

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Falling fossil fuel demand coupled with mounting risk for investors could slash the value of oil, gas and coal reserves by two thirds, sending shock waves through the global economy, energy analysts warned Thursday.

The value of projected profits for the sector could also fall by two thirds, according to a report from Carbon Tracker, a non-profit financial think tank focused on aligning capital markets with climate policy.

Competition from clean technologies along with government policies to achieve climate targets and energy security are pushing the fossil fuel industry toward "terminal decline", the study concluded.

"Terminal decline starts when demand peaks," lead author Kingsmill bond, Carbon Tracker's new energy strategist, told AFP.

"Global coal demand, for example, peaked in 2013 and has never recovered to that level." Before the coronavirus outbreak, many analysts predicted global demand for oil and gas would peak in the mid-2020s, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a plateau towards the end of the decade for oil.

But the economic meltdown triggered by pandemic lockdowns across the world starting in March could accelerate that process.

"We may now have seen peak fossil fuel demand as a whole," said Bond, who worked for 25 years in equity research. "When a cyclical shock hits a sector already facing structural decline, it brings forward the peak in demand." The IEA foresees an eight percent drop in fossil fuel demand in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"Nobody knows how much the recovery will be in 2021," said Bond. "But if the recovery is half, and if the fossil fuel industry returns to a growth rate of one percent, it will take until 2025 to get back to 2019 levels." "By then, renewable energy technologies will be large enough to supply all the growth in energy demand."In 2019, renewable power -- mainly solar and wind -- already accounted for 72 percent of all expansion in the electricity sector, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported last month.

When a challenger technology takes all the growth, the incumbent -- by definition -- enters into terminal decline, experience in other sectors has shown. That threshold is typically crossed when the challenger has five percent of market share.

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity Oil Lead Tank March May Gas 2019 2020 Market All From Government Industry Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance reaffirms continued suppor ..

20 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 June 2020

50 minutes ago

UAE Press: We have to be more vigilant as normalit ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Desert agriculture will be a driver o ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.