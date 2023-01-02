UrduPoint.com

Weather Forecast For Monday

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Weather forecast for Monday

Riyadh, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds will be forecasted to fall on some parts of Asir, Baha, Makkah and Madinah regions, extending to some parts of Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Northern Borders and Jawf regions.

The report added that the sky will be partly cloudy, with chance of falling thundershowers, accompanied by active winds on some parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions, as well as some parts of Najran and Jazan regions.

The report also added that the heights of Tabuk region ( Alaqan, Dhuhr and Jabal Al-Lawz) and the northern parts of the Kingdom will witness snowfall.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 15-35km/h, on the northern part and southeasterly to southwesterly at speed of 20-45km/h on the southern and central parts, reaching more than 50km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 18-38km/h.

