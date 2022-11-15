UrduPoint.com

Week Long 'Diversity And Social Harmony' Event At PNCA Begins Tomorrow

November 15, 2022

Week long 'Diversity and Social Harmony' event at PNCA begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A week long series of events at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) begins tomorrow, November 16 that will include group art exhibition, performance, workshops, storytelling and seminar by various artists. Theme of the week long event is 'Diversity and Social Harmony' featuring traditional and contemporary arts.

The artistic and culture event is jointly organized by the PNCA and Nomad Art Gallery. A seminar on Miniature Art and Demonstration by popular miniature artist Najam Kazmi is also part of the event. The seminar is aimed to elaborate cultural diversity in Pakistan and create social harmony through art.

Najam Kazmi is working as a miniature, contemporary and traditional artist since 1989. He was conferred the Tamgha-e- Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan and honored by the life time achievement award by the Rawalpindi Art Council.

He has exhibited in many countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Algeria, Sri Lanka, India and the Gulf.

Mughal style of miniature painting was responsible for the amalgamation of indigenous themes and styles along with Persian and later European themes and styles. The arts of this period reflect a synthesis of foreign influences and indigenous flavour, said Nageen Hyat, Director Nomad, while talking to APP.

Pakistani art has a rich tradition and Pakistani artists are very talented. It consists of a variety of art forms, including painting, sculpture, miniature, calligraphy, pottery and textile arts etc. The arts are a vehicle through which human beings cultivate distinct social, cultural and individual identities, while transmitting values, impressions, judgments, ideas, visions, spiritual meanings, patterns of life and experiences across time and space, she added.

