Weinstein Sex Assault Trial Opens In Los Angeles

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Jury selection began Monday in the Los Angeles trial of disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, with five alleged victims expected to take the stand during the two-month case.

The 70-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer is already serving 23 years in jail in New York after being convicted there of a series of sex crimes.

He now faces 11 more charges, including sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape against women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles hotels between 2004 and 2013.

If convicted, Weinstein -- who has pleaded not guilty to all counts -- could be sentenced to more than 100 additional years behind bars.

Weinstein, who uses a wheelchair, wore a dark blue suit with a light blue tie when he appeared in court.

The potentially lengthy task of selecting a jury got underway Monday with Judge Lisa Lench overseeing proceedings.

Widespread sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017, and his conviction in New York in 2020 was a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

In June, he lost a bid to have that sex crimes conviction overturned. He has also been separately charged by British prosecutors with the 1996 indecent assault of a woman in London.

In total, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault.

