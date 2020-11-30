UrduPoint.com
Welsh Pubs Face Booze Ban Under Latest Virus Curbs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Hospitality venues in Wales will be barred from serving alcohol and must close early under new coronavirus restrictions to be introduced later this week, the Welsh government said Monday.

The new regulations, which come into force on Friday, will see Welsh pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes forced to stop selling alcohol and shut by 1800 GMT daily.

Meanwhile indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas and bowling will close their doors for at least two weeks.

However, gyms, hairdressers and other non-essential retail outlets will still be allowed to operate under the new rules.

They come less than a month after the lifting of a two-week "firebreak" lockdown across Wales, and follow another rise in virus cases, particularly among under-25s.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said the rising rates and concern about a post-Christmas spike meant the further action was needed.

"The facts are stark," said Drakeford, whose devolved government is responsible for health policy in Wales separate from the rest of the UK.

"Our modelling suggests that unless we act, between 1,000 and 1,700 preventable deaths could take place over the winter period." The measures will be reviewed on December 17, and then every three weeks.

The UK's four constituent nations -- England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- agreed last week to ease rules over Christmas, allowing three households to mix over a period of five days.

Almost 2,600 people testing positive for coronavirus have died in Wales, contributing to more than 58,000 deaths for the UK as a whole, the worst death toll in Europe.

England, which is nearing the end of a four-week national lockdown, will return to a regional tiered system of regulations when the stay-at-home order ends Wednesday.

Almost all the country will be in the top two tiers, though, which severely limits or outlaws socialising between households indoors.

