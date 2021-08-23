(@FahadShabbir)

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Monday: Pakistan 302-9 declared (Fawad Alam 124 n.o.

, Babar Azam 75, Mohammad Rizwan 31; J.

Seales 3-31, K. Roach 3-68, J. Holder 2-46) vs West Indies 123-8 (N. Bonner 37, J. Blackwood 33; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-40, Mohammad Abbas 3-29)Toss: West IndiesMatch Situation: West Indies trail on first innings by 179 runs with two wickets in hand.