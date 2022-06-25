UrduPoint.com

West Indies Tear Through Bangladesh Batting In Second Test

Published June 25, 2022

West Indies tear through Bangladesh batting in second Test

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Bangladesh's suspect batting line-up was again exposed as they slipped to 159 for six at tea after being in put in to bat by the West Indies on the opening day of the second and final Test in St Lucia on Friday.

Debutant Anderson Phillip and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets each, adding to their successes in the morning, with Kyle Mayers and Jayden Seales adding to the tourists' woes as the Bangladeshis continued to go for their shots.

Phillip, who struck with his second delivery in Test cricket to break the opening stand between Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, returned after lunch to trap Anamul Haque leg-before.

Anamul had come into the team as replacement for out-of-form former captain Mominul Haque, while Shoriful islam was also drafted in as a seam bowling option instead of Mustafizur Rahman from their seven-wicket loss in the first Test in Antigua last week.

Mayers, who has become increasingly effective with his combination of seam and swing, then earned an lbw verdict against Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Seales snared the all-important wicket of Shakib Al Hasan when the captain played on attempting a forcing shot on the offside.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was the sixth wicket to fall, gloving a lifting delivery from Joseph through to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

Liton Das (34 not out) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will attempt to stem the tide when play resumes after tea.

Bangladesh had displayed surprising resilience by getting to lunch at 77 for two on a bowler-friendly surface.

Much of that resistance was provided by Tamim, although the experienced opener became the second wicket to fall just before the interval for 46.

Phillip, who replaced debutant specialist spinner Gudakesh Motie in the only West Indies change from the first Test, justified his selection almost immediately when he was brought into the attack nearing the end of the first hour's play.

A full-length delivery from the fast-medium bowler breached the defence of Hasan Joy to end an opening stand of 41.

Tamim continued to play with a mix of caution and aggression on a pitch offering considerable assistance to the faster bowlers.

He stroked nine fours but was undone by his own aggression as he chased a wide, full-length delivery from Joseph and Jermaine Blackwood held a comfortable catch at cover-point.

Kemar Roach, on 249 Test wickets, set the tone for the morning with just the third delivery of the match which lifted sharply off a good length and was fended off with great difficulty by Tamim.

