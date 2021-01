West Indies to bat in second Bangladesh ODI

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh, who won Wednesday's first match by six wickets, fielded an unchanged team. West Indies dropped Chemar Holder and handed Kjorn Ottley a debut in one-day internationals.

The third and final ODI is on Monday.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (capt), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Kjorn Ottley Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN)tv Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)